A man who attacked 2 girls with a knife in Germany and killed 1 is sentenced to life in prison
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a man who attacked two girls and killed one of them last year and sentenced him to life in prison. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Eritrean man, who came to Germany as an asylum seeker, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder with dangerous bodily injury by a regional court in the Bavarian city of Ulm. The man attacked with a knife the two girls on their way to school last December in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. A 14-year-old girl died and her 13-year-old friend was able to escape. The morning attack on the girls as they were walking to catch a school bus caused widespread shock and anger in Germany.