What to expect during historic U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:50 PM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's a historic event! The U.S. Women's Open takes place at the iconic Pebble Beach next weekend for the very first time.

Tens of thousands of golf fans and enthusiasts will line the greens to witness the 78th U.S. Women's Open and see how the women play the game on such an iconic course.

Organizers say women's golf is growing and it's the dawn of a new era for both the women and Pebble Beach. Ten United States Golf Association (USGA) major championships are scheduled to be held at Pebble Beach in the future and half are women's tournaments.

Lisa Montgomery

