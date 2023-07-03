The American flag wasn’t always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The American flag will be flown throughout the country on July 4, but it wasn’t always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag’s role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. Its evolution over the past 2 1-2 centuries reflects the current events of a given moment and the country’s transformation from confederation of states to global superpower. In the words of one scholar, the flag was “really an afterthought.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.