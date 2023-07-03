Peter Hellyer, prolific writer who chronicled the UAE’s rise over nearly five decades, dies at 75

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Peter Hellyer, a U.K.-born writer who spent nearly five decades chronicling the history, natural beauty and modern transformation of the United Arab Emirates, has died at the age of 75. Hellyer, who was granted UAE citizenship and awarded the country’s highest civilian honor, helped found the state-run WAM news agency and established its English service. He also helped establish an archaeological group that uncovered several historical sites, including a 1,400-year-old Christian monastery found in the early 1990s. The National, an English-language newspaper where he had worked as a columnist, said he died peacefully on Sunday.

