Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares sans caption on his Instagram accounts. Further details were not immediately available. The 51-year-old Drena De Niro is the oldest of Robert De Niro’s now seven children. She is an actor and her son acted alongside her in three projects, including the 2018 hit “A Star Is Born.” Robert De Niro said in a statement that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.