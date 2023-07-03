Gunfire at Indiana hospital kills a police officer and a man

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — Two people, including a police officer, are dead after gunfire overnight at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky. State police say officers confronted Sean Hubert while responding to a call at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City. Hubert and Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed early Monday. Glenn had been a Tell City officer for nearly 20 years. Chief Derrick Lawalin says his department has “suffered a tremendous loss.” Tell City is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.

