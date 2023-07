TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi has shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports. Police are investigating the site after receiving an emergency call on Monday, Kyodo news reported. NHK television, quoting fire department officials, says four people were injured. No other information, including the cause, was yet available.

