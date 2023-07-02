North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of new Minnesota free tuition plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities. North Dakota State University President David Cook has recently warned of “catastrophic implications” for his school. Close to half of North Dakota State’s students come from Minnesota, and the Fargo school is the top out-of-state destination for first-year Minnesota students. Minnesota’s North Star Promise program takes effect in fall 2024 for students from families with incomes under $80,000. More than half the states now have some kind of free college tuition program.

By JACK DURA and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

