Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan. The raids triggered intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays. A military statement said late Friday that the raids were conducted earlier that day in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas bordering Afghanistan. The military said that security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout while a clearance operation of the area was ongoing. Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades.

