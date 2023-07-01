Mets back Verlander with 3 quick homers in a 4-1 victory over the Giants

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the New York Mets past the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Saturday.

Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor launched back-to-back shots as the Mets went deep three times in a span of four batters against Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) in the third.

Tommy Pham added an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth, and New York (37-46) opened July with a much-needed win after going 6-19 in its previous 25 games.

“I’m glad June’s over,” manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

The 40-year-old Verlander (3-4) gave up five hits, struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run for his 248th victory and first since May 21 against Cleveland. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 0-2 in his previous six starts.

The only run the Giants scored came on Thairo Estrada’s double-play grounder in the seventh following a throwing error by first baseman Pete Alonso — his second in two days.

San Francisco put two runners on after that but Verlander fanned Brandon Crawford on a full-count breaking ball with his 29th pitch of the inning.

Drew Smith tossed a perfect eighth and Adam Ottavino worked a hitless ninth for his sixth save, getting Estrada to ground into a game-ending double play that was upheld following a replay review.

DeSclafani, who grew up in nearby New Jersey, went three innings and dropped to 0-6 in nine starts and one relief appearance against the Mets, including a loss at home on April 21.

San Francisco (46-37) fell to 14-5 in its last 19 games dating to June 11.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Ex-Mets OF Michael Conforto (tight left hamstring) missed a second consecutive game in his return to Citi Field. Conforto was injured making a catch in the first inning Thursday night at Toronto. … 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. sat out with a balky back that’s been bothering him for a while. He hoped to be available to pinch hit.

Mets: The team wasn’t sure yet if LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) will join the rotation next week or make another minor league rehab start before the All-Star break, manager Buck Showalter said. Quintana threw 64 pitches Friday in his fourth rehab outing but lasted only 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Giants: Had not announced a starter for the series finale Sunday night.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA) makes his second start for New York since a six-week demotion to the minors. Peterson pitched six shutout innings Tuesday to beat Milwaukee in his return from Triple-A Syracuse.

