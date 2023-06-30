Tax break for offshore wind developer Orsted moves ahead in New Jersey Legislature

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill that would let Danish offshore wind developer Orsted keep tax credits that it otherwise would have to return to New Jersey ratepayers moved closer to approval Friday as it was passed by the state Assembly. The measure highlighted a sharp partisan divide over offshore wind projects, with Republicans mostly opposing them as harmful to the environment, marine life, and the fishing and tourism industries, and Democrats supporting them as crucial to moving away from the burning of fossil fuels that is contributing to a warming climate. It still must be approved by the full state Senate, which was due to consider it Friday afternoon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.