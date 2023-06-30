Residents worried after mountain lion sighting in Santa Cruz neighborhood

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - A neighborhood in Santa Cruz is on alert after a mountain lion was spotted earlier in the week. Police say they have not been able to locate the wild animal.

Just a few blocks away there’s a popular trail where a lot of people like to come and hike especially during these warmer temperatures.

"I would go nuts if a mountain lion attacked my dog," said Brook Mattson who lives in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz police department posted on Facebook warning neighbors of this mountain lion seen roaming around.

"I do have a 13-year-old child and a dog. So I mostly concern for them and the other pets that are i mean, almost everybody has a dog or a cat around here," said Matt Sheltz who lives in Santa Cruz.

Officials say the wild animal was seen on the 700 block of Frederick Street.

Although they are not an unusual sight in California, Matt Sheltz says in the 20 years he has lived in Santa Cruz, he has never seen one.

"I was super shocked and surprised, especially that it was just right two blocks away, right over here. i have a very small dog, £20 dog, and the first thing I said to my wife was, we need to keep the dog inside until that mountain lion gets caught," said Sheltz.

Officials with the Fish and Wildlife Department say mountain lions are not as threatening as they seem, but they could be a threat to your furry friends.

"Mountain lions are very supportive of animals. they don't want to be seen. and so usually they pass through without any trouble.

"Even though mountain lions are after deer if a mountain lion sees an opportunity for an easy meal they take advantage of it, and that's where the concern for pets comes in. Now it does happen, the suggestion is just to secure your pets," said Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

People like Brooke and Pamela are not as worried.

"I appreciate that they're around I don't think there is any reason to be afraid of them to the point of endangering them I think you know we are in their territory as much as they are in out own," said Mattson.

"I just hope they find him and put him back in the woods," Pamela Smith who lives in Santa Cruz.

Ken says if you come across a mountain lion do not run away, simply stand tall, make yourself big, and make a lot of noise. When you get the chance, call 911.

Wildlife experts say they will not take the animal unless it's on someone's property.

From there, they will release it to their natural habitat.