Poland detains Russian hockey player on suspicion of spying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say they have detained a Russian hockey player who competes in a top Polish league on suspicion of spying. The National Prosecutor’s Office said Friday that the suspect was arrested on June 11. It says he is accused of participating in an organized crime group and acting on behalf of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The state news agency PAP reported that the organized crime group was being used by Russia to monitor railway routes leading to Ukraine. Poland is a major hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia’s invasion.

