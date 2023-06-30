Florida police officers are accused of ‘jailing’ their young son over potty training accidents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers accused of twice putting their 3 1/2-year-old son in a jail cell to punish him for potty training accidents are still on the job while an investigation continues. A deputy’s body camera was recording when the couple was interviewed by a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator in October. The parents admitted putting the child in the cell to get him to stop using diapers, and they said the tactic worked. Nine months have passed and the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department won’t talk about it. The couple sued prosecutors and a judge has sealed the records.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.