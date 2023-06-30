Skip to Content
Danger warning issued after algae toxins detected at Lake San Antonio

County of Monterey
By
Published 5:06 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- County of Monterey Public Works, Facilities and Parks will post "DANGER" level warnings at Lake San Antonio's north and south shores.

Water testing is performed before every summer holiday weekend, and tests from Lake San Antonio conducted by the California Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board on June 21st came back Wednesday. Traces of cyanotoxins (toxins produced by blue-green algae) were detected at both locations, said the county.

This requires "DANGER" level warning signs to be issued for the whole lake.

The Regional Water Quality Control Board recommends people do the following:

  • Stay out of the water until further notice.
  • Do not let pets and other animals drink or go into the water or go near the scum.
  • Stay away from scum, and cloudy or discolored water.
  • Do not eat fish or shellfish from this water.
  • Do not use this water for drinking or cooking. Boiling or filtering will not make the water safe.

For more information, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

