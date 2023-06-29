Rep. George Santos set to appear federal court on fraud and money laundering charges

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos is set to make another appearance in federal court on Friday. It’s his first time in court since pleading not guilty last month to charges of money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public services and making false statements to Congress. The hearing is expected to focus on scheduling future court dates as the case against Santos moves forward. The freshman Representative has decried the federal investigation as a witch hunt and insisted he will continue to seek reelection for his New York seat. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.