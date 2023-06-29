Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man who had explosives materials and weapons and was wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. They say 37-year-old Taylor Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. This is according to two law enforcement officials. They were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure.

