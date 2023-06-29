Hot Weather At Last

The Heat is on for Friday through the holiday weekend with a Heat Advisory for most of the region. Be prepared! A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west, slowly moving over the area Thursday through Sunday or Monday. We’ll begin to see the compression of the marine layer into Thursday with clouds being forced closer to the ground and fog becoming a bigger concern for populated areas. Temperatures will warm 5-10ºF inland and 2-4ºF on the coast. We’ll warm further on Friday as the ridge settles in, finally sending highs back above normal. Eventually, cooler conditions will return to the coast but it may take a day or two. It will be more noticeable by Monday with low clouds returning, lasting through the Fourth of July holiday. Inland temperatures will slowly cool back to normal during the period as well.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing clouds near the coast, most valleys, and interior locations will be clear overnight. Coastal fog and patchy drizzle possible. Lows will be mainly in the 50s near the water, and 50s to low 60s inland.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then mostly sunny on the coast and sunny inland. Much warmer, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 80ºF and 80s to low 100s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds for coastal areas becoming stronger for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday: AM fog possible, then sunshine and hot except for the immediate coast. High remain well above average with inland 80s to 100s and 70’s to 80s coastal.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for San Benito County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, interior areas of Monterey County, and the KION coverage area of Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Sunday.



*Hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from the low 90s to near 105. Overnight lows ranging from 60 to the lower 70s.



*Hot temperatures well above seasonal normals will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*Being the first major heat event of the season, it is important to remember that people and pets may be more susceptible than usual to heat related illness given the prior extended period of below average temperatures. Hydrate often if working or otherwise spending time outdoors.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Extended: Temperatures peak on Saturday both on the coast and inland before falling into early next week. Coastal clouds will be compressed to fog Saturday & Sunday which will make commutes more difficult.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 6th - 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free