Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras has announced his decision to step down after a crushing election defeat. Tsipras made the announcement on Thursday. The 48 year-old politician served as Greece’s prime minister from 2015 to 2019, during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts. Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party received just under 18% of the vote in Sunday’s general election while the winning New Democracy party topped 40%. Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.