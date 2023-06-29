Austrian police seize drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities have seized large amounts of drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organized crime. Public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that police searched properties in Upper Austria and detained 10 people on suspicion of breaching firearms, narcotics and extremism laws. Tabloid daily Krone reported that the suspects were members of the Bandidos biker club, which has been trying to gain a foothold in Austria. It reported that the raids Monday were sparked by investigations resulting from the discovery last year of firearms and ammunition in a vehicle belonging to a German man.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.