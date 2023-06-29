A Vermont museum is gifted a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont museum has acquired a more than 200-piece collection of Native American art. It is planning to construct a $12.6 million facility to house the pieces that make up a rare national collection in the Northeast. Officials from the Shelburne Museum say the donated collection is comprised of late-19th and early 20th century pottery, beadwork, clothing and weavings predominantly from Plains and Southwest communities. When combined with its existing Native American collection, the pieces represent nearly 80 tribes. The museum said it has consulted on the project with the leaders of the four bands of the state-recognized Abenaki tribes in Vermont.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.