Taika Waititi’s soccer pic ‘Next Goal Wins’ set for Toronto Film Festival premiere

Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “Next Goal Wins” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday. The Searchlight Pictures film is based on a true story and stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch-American soccer coach assigned to help the struggling American Samoa national team in its quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The team at that point was best known for suffering the worst loss in international football history TIFF’s 48th edition runs from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17. Searchlight Pictures will release “Next Goal Wins” in theaters on Nov. 17.

