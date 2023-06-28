Suspected cooking gas explosion in Philippine restaurant injures 15 people

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a suspected cooking gas explosion has injured at least 15 people and damaged a restaurant and two nearby food outlets in a province south of Manila. Twelve parked cars were slightly damaged by the blast on Thursday at Mr. Won’s Samgyeopsal Korean restaurant in the port city of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro province. Officials said the injured included four restaurant employees and a delivery crew member who were preparing to open the restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of a shopping mall. Police said they were investigating the incident.

