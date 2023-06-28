Some Dutch people seeking euthanasia cite autism or intellectual disabilities, researchers say

LONDON (AP) — Several people with autism and intellectual disabilities have been legally euthanized in the Netherlands in recent years because they said they could not lead normal lives. That’s according to researchers who reviewed documents released by the Dutch government’s euthanasia review committee. The Netherlands was the first country to allow doctors to kill patients at their request if they met strict requirements. Between 2012 and 2021, nearly 60,000 people were killed at their own request. Many were older and had conditions including cancer. But the researchers also found five people younger than 30 who cited autism as either the only reason or a major contributing factor for euthanasia. Some experts say stretches the limits of what the law intended.

