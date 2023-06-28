Israeli killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years. Her eighth-grade classmates carried her dead body at her funeral. Witness accounts and surveillance videos suggest that there were no clashes at that time on her street. The killing of Sadeel — one of 12 Palestinians under the age of 16 killed by suspected Israeli fire in the West Bank this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press — has renewed scrutiny of the military’s record of causing civilian casualties as violence surges in the occupied territory.

