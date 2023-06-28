France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old

NANTERRE, France (AP) — France’s government has announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver. The victim’s lawyers say he was shot and killed Tuesday by police during a traffic check. Prosecutors say the police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter. Videos purported to be of the incident shows two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car, before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window. The interior minister said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest around France.

