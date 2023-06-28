Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, handing down the rulings just days before the statutes were set to go into effect. The ruling is similar to roadblocks that federal courts have thrown up against Republican-dominant states in their pursuit to prevent young people from receiving transgender health care. The judges blocked portions of the law that would have banned transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

By BRUCE SCHREINER, DYLAN LOVAN and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

