Cambodian leader Hun Sen, a huge Facebook fan, says he is jumping ship to Telegram

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a devoted and very active user of Facebook, says he will no longer upload to the platform and will instead depend on the Telegram app to get his message across. Until now, he has used Facebook for everything from photos of his grandchildren to threats against his political enemies. The 70-year-old is listed as having 14 million Facebook followers, though critics have suggested a large number are merely “ghost” accounts purchased in bulk from so-called “click farms,” an assertion he denies. He says he is giving up Facebook for Telegram because he believes the latter is more effective for communicating. But he may also be in hot water with Facebook.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

