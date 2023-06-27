Sound Healing heals body and mind through soothing sounds

MONTEREY, Calif (KION-TV)-Since COVID, people are prioritizing taking care of themselves mentally as well as physically. Self-care is a term heard over and over again lately. Mental health and wellness is a growing billion-dollar business.

People are looking for ways to calm the mind and body through sound healing and it's offered on the central coast.

Sound healing has been practiced for thousands of years, one of the most ancient forms of medicine. Using sound vibration from singing bowls to improve physical, mental, and emotional health. The practice is even backed by science.

"It's one the most powerful ways to experience what sound can do for you," explains Destiny Morely, yoga instructor, and sound healer.

Seaside Yoga Sanctuary in Carmel by the Sea incorporates sound healing after each yoga session.

"It addresses anxiety, stress, physical disease, and those mental old ways and old habits," says Valiana Francis, a sound healer of 15 years.

She says it calms the mind and the body becomes relaxed. Most people experience a better night's rest.

"It was sound that transformed my life," explains Pacific Grove resident Zezi Helfrich.

"Sound healing is one of those things where there aren't going to be any negative effects..no harmful side effects..."

Sound healing participants say you've got nothing to lose and everything to gain..for peace of mind and body.

And sound healing can also help calm animals from anxiety, from horses and cows to cats and dogs.



