Santa Cruz draws back money meant to help Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - A disagreement with how the money would be spent has Santa Cruz County drawing backing back almost one million dollars towards the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency.

Monterey County officials are not happy about the decision. Four months later families in Pajaro are still impacted by the levee breach.

The flood agency is working on reducing flood risks for the future but now they may have fewer members on their team.

The Pajaro regional flood agency was formed in 2021. They had partnerships with Santa Cruz County and Monterey County.

Now Santa Cruz is taking a step back and taking 971,000 dollars with them.

"So they told us they did not then want to do the local flood control projects. They wanted the funding but not the responsibility in our minds."

“We just wanted them to prioritize these projects. They do not want to do it. And we feel the only way then to get these projects going is to withdraw."

The flood agency was not on the same page. Monterey County supervisor Luis Alejo says in part quote: "I am writing to urge you to reconsider your decision on withdrawing your funding.

He went on to say. "All our partner agencies made a commitment to PRFMA so that we can get the work done on the Pajaro River." end quote.

"We want to use that money to do flood control projects to give those neighbors some relief. It's for helping flood victims. The issue is that when we gave the power a regional flood management agency, we also they also accepted the roles and responsibilities that come with that funding. Even if we don't come to agreement, there's still zone seven, which is providing close to $3 million. So they're not without funding and the pothole levy project will be done. that's not in question."

The flood agency says if the request gets approved by a third party, they say they would be in a budget shortage.

Hoppin went on to say there is still a chance the county may come to an agreement with the flood agency in the future.

Below is the budget for PRFMA:

https://www.prfma.org/budget