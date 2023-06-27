Pretty in Pink: Barbie’s dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

Originally Published: 27 JUN 23 15:22 ET

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MALIBU, California (KABC) -- It's been the dream of thousands of young girls for many decades - living at Barbie's Malibu dreamhouse.

Now the favorite accessory in Barbie's world has come to life.

This three-story lookalike to Barbie's iconic mansion looks a lot like a set out of Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie.

There's a dance floor, a giant pink slide and a huge swimming pool that features floating letters spelling out "KEN."

Fans of the doll can stay in the dream mansion, listed on Airbnb, for no charge.

Booking opens at 10 a.m. on July 17 for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22. Details on how to book a stay are available from Airbnb here.

Airbnb offered a similar promotion at the same property in 2019 to celebrate 60 years of the Barbie brand.

The "Barbie" movie hits theaters on July 21. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is directed by Greta Gerwig.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.