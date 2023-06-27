3-year probe into encrypted phones led to seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs, prosecutors say

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International prosecutors say that investigations triggered by the cracking of encrypted phones three years ago have so far led to more than 6,500 arrests worldwide and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs. The announcement Tuesday underscores the staggering scale of criminality — mainly drugs and arms smuggling and money laundering — that was uncovered as a result of police and prosecutors effectively listening in to criminals using encrypted EncroChat phones. The French and Dutch investigation gained access to more than 115 million encrypted communications between some 60,000 criminals via servers in the northern French town of Roubaix, prosecutors said at a news conference in the nearby city of Lille.

