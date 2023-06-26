Swedish government investigators launch probe of deadly roller coaster accident

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish government investigators are probing a roller coaster accident that killed one person and injured nine at the country’s oldest amusement park. The Gröna Lund park has been closed and will remain closed for at least a week after the accident Sunday, when a roller coaster train partially derailed, sending some passengers plunging to the ground. One passenger died and nine were taken to Stockholm area hospitals. Most of the injured, including three children, were released by Monday. Four adults remained hospitalized, two of them in serious but not life-threatening condition, the regional government said. Park officials said the front of the train derailed for unknown reasons and came to a halt between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25) feet above ground.

