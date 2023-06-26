Pilot killed when small plane hits North Carolina home, 3 inside unharmed, officials say

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a pilot was killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a home a few blocks from a North Carolina airport. They say three people inside the home at the time escaped without injury. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says firefighters found the plane fully engulfed in flames. Drew says the people in the home got out on their own and the fire was contained within 15 minutes. The Federal Aviation Administration says only the pilot was aboard the Mooney M20R that crashed after departing Cape Fear Regional Jetport. A preliminary FAA report shows that the pilot was killed.

