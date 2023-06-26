Mexico arrests former anti-kidnapping official in disappearance of 43 students in 2014

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it has arrested the former head of a federal anti-kidnapping unit in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. Gualberto Ramírez was head of the anti-kidnapping unit for the attorney general’s office when the students went missing. The interior department said he faces charges of disappearance, torture and conspiracy for the botched investigation into the abductions, which are defined as “disappearances” under Mexican law because only remains of three of the victims have been identified. Security forces abducted the students from buses in the city of Iguala on Sept. 26, 2014, and turned them over to a drug gang, which apparently killed and burned them.

