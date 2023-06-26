H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.

