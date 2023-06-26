Fire engulfs high-rise in United Arab Emirates. No reports of injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Videos circulating online show a fire tearing through a high-rise residential building in the United Arab Emirates. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the blaze early Tuesday in Ajman, one of the seven emirates that makes up the UAE, which also includes the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The footage showed a corner of the building engulfed in flames reaching from the ground level to the top, with debris falling to the street below. Ajman News, a local media outlet, later reported that the fire had been brought under control. Footage on its Instagram showed the blackened exterior of the building and firefighters on the street below.

