Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP when the league reveals its award recipients at a ceremony Monday night.

The Edmonton Oilers’ captain could be a unanimous choice after leading all players with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. McDavid’s season was the highest scoring since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

McDavid was the unanimous MVP two years ago, when he also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding players as voted by his peers. He’s expected to win that trophy for the fourth time in eight professional seasons.

This year is a rare instance in which most of the major award winners have been obvious since before the end of the regular season.

San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is expected to take home the Norris Trophy as top defenseman. Karlsson at age 32 was the first defenseman to surpass 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1992.

Boston could have three award-winners after setting the record for most wins and points in a regular season in league history: captain Patrice Bergeron, goaltender Linus Ullmark and coach Jim Montgomery.

Bergeron’s sixth Selke Trophy honor as the best defensive forward would extend the NHL record he broke last year.

The Vezina Trophy as top goalie and Jack Adams Award as coach of the year would be a first for Ullmark and Montgomery. Ullmark led the league with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage and was tied for the most wins with 40 — getting them in just 48 starts.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers has been the clear-cut Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year for much of the season. Beniers led all rookies with 57 points and was tied for the lead in goals with 24, helping the Kraken make the playoffs in their second year of existence.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association vote on the Hart, Norris, Selke, Calder, Lady Byng Award for gentlemanly conduct and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication. General managers determine the Vezina, while members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association pick the Jack Adams.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports