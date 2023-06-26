Skip to Content
Club Q shooting suspect intends to plead guilty to 5 murder charges with life sentences, they tell judge

By Andi Babineau and Holly Yan, CNN

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) — The suspected gunman accused of killing five people and injuring 19 others last year at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado intends to enter a deal in which they’d plead guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and serve five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, they told a judge Monday morning.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, also would plead guilty to 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree and no-contest to bias-motivated crimes in the November 19 massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, defense attorneys have said.

