Clock ticking for West Virginia to select leadership for opioid money distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is finalizing the leadership for a newly created foundation tasked with distributing the lion’s share of the more than $1 billion in opioid lawsuit-settlement money. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the state has hired the Arlington, Virginia-based search firm DRiWaterstone Human Capital to find an executive director for the West Virginia First Foundation, the private non-profit that will distribute just under three quarters of the money. The foundation will be governed by an 11-member board of directors, which must be selected by July 17. Six board members will be elected by local governments. The other five positions must be appointed by Gov. Jim Justice and confirmed by the state Senate.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.