Amsterdam’s Hermitage museum is renamed after cutting ties with Russia following Ukraine invasion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam museum that severed ties with St. Petersburg’s Hermitage collection after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year has been renamed. Starting in September, the Hermitage Amsterdam will be called H’ART Museum. It announced Monday that it has established partnerships with the British Museum, Centre Pompidou and the Smithsonian American Art Museum to bring art to the historic building on the banks of the Dutch capital’s Amstel River. Museum director Annabelle Birnie says the move is “an exciting new step for us, a contemporary and future-proof model.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.