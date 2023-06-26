Skip to Content
5 people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Five people were killed and one was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach shortly after 4 a.m., said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Angelia Gonzalez.

The survivor suffered major injuries, Gonzalez said.

There was no immediate information on the identities of the victims.

The wreck caused a significant traffic jam during the morning commute through south Los Angeles County.

