Russian diplomat flies to Beijing for talks a day after mutiny in Russia ends

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A top Russian diplomat is in Beijing for talks with the Chinese government just a day after a rebellion by a Russian mercenary commander fizzled out. China’s Foreign Ministry says Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern.” Russia and China, while not formal allies, have maintained close ties throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn. Rudenko’s visit comes after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of private mercenary army Wagner Group, ordered his troops to march on Moscow in the greatest challenge to President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin later on Saturday reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile.

