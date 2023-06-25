New Mexico has telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance. She says the hotline is already live but is still being built out. The number is (833) 767-3776. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources. New Mexico has seen a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas and other states that have enacted abortion bans. New Mexico is currently one of the states that has legal access to abortions. It has been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

