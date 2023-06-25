Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least 10 people have been killed by lightning in eastern Punjab province as pre-monsoon rains lash the region. They say that the lightning strikes took place on Sunday in the districts of Sialkot and Sheikhupura and elsewhere in Punjab. Deaths from lightning are common in Pakistan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department says more rains are expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The monsoon season in Pakistan runs from July through September. Last summer, floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed 1,739 people across Pakistan. The deluge displaced about 8 million people and caused $30 billion in losses.