Massacre of 11 in pool hall in Honduras prompts president to impose security measures

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen burst into a pool hall in northern Honduras and opened fire, killing 11 people and prompting President Xiomara Castro to announce security measures including curfews in the area amid a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence. Armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortés province late Saturday night and began shooting people point blank, police said. Ten men and one woman were killed. The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández.

