German far-right party wins its first county leadership post as it rises in polls

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party has seen its first head of a county administration elected in a rural eastern region. The win on Sunday comes as national polls show it at record high levels. The runoff election in Sonneberg county pitted Alternative for Germany’s candidate, Robert Sesselmann, against a center-right rival. Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win is a symbolic milestone for Alternative for Germany, or AfD. The 10-year-old party has been polling between 18% and 20% in national surveys lately. Despite being largely shunned by mainstream parties, it has established itself as a durable force.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.