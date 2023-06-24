Mexico imposes 50% tariff on white corn imports amid trade dispute with U.S. and Canada

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is imposing a 50% tariff on white corn imports, a move the Mexican president says is intended to boost national production and prevent imports of genetically modified corn. The move Saturday is the latest in a trade dispute over GM corn between Mexico and its North American trade partners, Canada and the United States. Both the United States and Canada have said that Mexico’s fear of the dangers of genetically modified corn is “not grounded in science.” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he is not afraid of controversy and insists that only domestic white corn should be used for human consumption.

