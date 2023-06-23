Riccardo Muti becomes Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director emeritus for life

CHICAGO (AP) — Riccardo Muti will become the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s music director emeritus for life starting next season. The announcement was made on the stage of Orchestra Hall on Friday night after a performance of Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis.” The performance was the start of Muti’s final subscription weekend as music director. His tenure began with the 2010-11 season. Muti repeats the Beethoven on Saturday night and Sunday, then closes his tenure Tuesday night with a free concert in Millennium Park. Muti turns 82 in July. He is scheduled to conduct the CSO for six weeks in each of the next two seasons.

