Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia’s generals, has long ties to Putin

Long a low-profile Russian businessman, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia. That’s by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin is owner of the Kremlin-allied Wagner mercenary group, which has played a central role in Russia’s fight in Ukraine. Now, Prigozhin is dramatically escalating months of scathing criticism of the Kremlin’s conduct of the war by calling for an armed uprising to oust Russia’s defense minister. It’s the most dangerous role yet for the 62-year-old Prigozhin, a onetime owner of swanky restaurants who came to be known as “Putin’s Chef.”

